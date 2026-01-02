Why Starlink is lowering thousands of its internet satellites

SpaceX 's satellite internet division, Starlink, is planning a major reconfiguration of its satellite constellation. The company's engineering VP, Michael Nicolls, announced on X that they will be lowering the orbits of around 4,400 satellites this year as a safety measure. The move comes after a recent incident where one of their satellites experienced an anomaly and created some debris while tumbling in space.

Orbit adjustment Satellites' orbits to be lowered from 550km to 480km Nicolls revealed that all Starlink satellites currently orbiting at an altitude of around 550km will be lowered to about 480km. The adjustment is aimed at reducing collision risks by placing the satellites in a less congested area. This way, they can deorbit quickly in case of any incident. "Lowering the satellites results in condensing Starlink orbits, and will increase space safety in several ways," Nicolls said.

Solar influence Solar minimum: A factor in Starlink's decision Nicolls also cited the approaching solar minimum as a reason for this move. The solar minimum is a period in the Sun's roughly 11-year cycle when its activity decreases. The next one is expected to occur in the early 2030s. "As solar minimum approaches, atmospheric density decreases which means the ballistic decay time at any given altitude increases - lowering will mean a >80% reduction in ballistic decay time in solar minimum," Nicolls explained.