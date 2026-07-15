Starlink V5 vs V4: What's new in SpaceX's latest dish
What's the story
SpaceX has announced the launch of its latest residential satellite dish, the Starlink V5. The new model is now available in select areas and boasts a more compact and lightweight design than its predecessor, the V4. It also promises better power efficiency. However, it's worth noting that the Starlink V5 is not meant for use while in motion. For that purpose, users will have to wait for the updated Starlink Mini teased last month.
Tech specs
The new model is much smaller and lighter
The Starlink V5 dish has a peak download speed of 375+ Mbps, slightly lower than the 400+ Mbps offered by its predecessor. However, it is much smaller and lighter than the previous model.
The dimensions of the new dish are 384mm x 306mm x 34mm, while the older version measured at a larger size of 594mm x 383mm x39.7mm.
Efficiency
V5 dish beats its predecessor in terms of power efficiency
The Starlink V5 dish also beats its predecessor in terms of power efficiency.
The new model consumes an average of 35-50W, a significant decrease from the V4's average consumption of 75-100W.
Both models are compatible with Router 2, 3, and Router Mini.