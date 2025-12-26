Staying at home could expose you to indoor air pollution
What's the story
While staying indoors during the holiday season can shield us from outdoor air pollution, it can also trap pollutants generated within our homes. A study by Dr. James Heydon and his team at the University of Nottingham has revealed that wood-burning stoves are a major contributor to indoor pollution in UK homes. Additionally, secondhand tobacco smoke and routine activities like cooking are also significant sources of indoor pollution.
Pollution spikes
Wood-burning stoves: A major source of indoor air pollution
The study measured air pollution in 20 UK homes over four weeks, each with a wood stove approved by Defra for use in smoke control areas. The findings revealed that wood burning can cause significant spikes in indoor air pollution, especially during routine stove management activities such as lighting the stove, opening the door to refuel it, and tending to the fire.
Mitigation strategies
Ventilation: Key factor in indoor air pollution
Heydon emphasized the importance of ventilation in reducing indoor pollution. He suggested that users could minimize their exposure by refueling less often, opening the stove door slowly and briefly, and avoiding frequent top-ups. The campaign group Mums for Lungs found that around 15,000 complaints about smoke from neighbors' fires are made annually to local councils.
Cooking impact
Cooking activities contribute to indoor air pollution
Cooking also contributes to indoor air pollution, with frying being a major source. Professor Sarah West from the University of York's Ingenious study found that the highest particle pollution in Bradford homes was linked to cooking. The research team recommends turning on the extractor or opening windows when using cleaning products and scented sprays around the house as mitigation strategies for indoor air pollution.