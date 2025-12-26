LOADING...
Staying at home could expose you to indoor air pollution
Secondhand tobacco smoke and cooking are significant sources of indoor pollution

By Akash Pandey
Dec 26, 2025
12:52 pm
What's the story

While staying indoors during the holiday season can shield us from outdoor air pollution, it can also trap pollutants generated within our homes. A study by Dr. James Heydon and his team at the University of Nottingham has revealed that wood-burning stoves are a major contributor to indoor pollution in UK homes. Additionally, secondhand tobacco smoke and routine activities like cooking are also significant sources of indoor pollution.

Pollution spikes

Wood-burning stoves: A major source of indoor air pollution

The study measured air pollution in 20 UK homes over four weeks, each with a wood stove approved by Defra for use in smoke control areas. The findings revealed that wood burning can cause significant spikes in indoor air pollution, especially during routine stove management activities such as lighting the stove, opening the door to refuel it, and tending to the fire.

Mitigation strategies

Ventilation: Key factor in indoor air pollution

Heydon emphasized the importance of ventilation in reducing indoor pollution. He suggested that users could minimize their exposure by refueling less often, opening the stove door slowly and briefly, and avoiding frequent top-ups. The campaign group Mums for Lungs found that around 15,000 complaints about smoke from neighbors' fires are made annually to local councils.

Cooking impact

Cooking activities contribute to indoor air pollution

Cooking also contributes to indoor air pollution, with frying being a major source. Professor Sarah West from the University of York's Ingenious study found that the highest particle pollution in Bradford homes was linked to cooking. The research team recommends turning on the extractor or opening windows when using cleaning products and scented sprays around the house as mitigation strategies for indoor air pollution.