Staying at home could expose you to indoor air pollution

While staying indoors during the holiday season can shield us from outdoor air pollution, it can also trap pollutants generated within our homes. A study by Dr. James Heydon and his team at the University of Nottingham has revealed that wood-burning stoves are a major contributor to indoor pollution in UK homes. Additionally, secondhand tobacco smoke and routine activities like cooking are also significant sources of indoor pollution.

Pollution spikes Wood-burning stoves: A major source of indoor air pollution The study measured air pollution in 20 UK homes over four weeks, each with a wood stove approved by Defra for use in smoke control areas. The findings revealed that wood burning can cause significant spikes in indoor air pollution, especially during routine stove management activities such as lighting the stove, opening the door to refuel it, and tending to the fire.

Mitigation strategies Ventilation: Key factor in indoor air pollution Heydon emphasized the importance of ventilation in reducing indoor pollution. He suggested that users could minimize their exposure by refueling less often, opening the stove door slowly and briefly, and avoiding frequent top-ups. The campaign group Mums for Lungs found that around 15,000 complaints about smoke from neighbors' fires are made annually to local councils.