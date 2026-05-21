Steve Wozniak tells Grand Valley State grads actual intelligence matters
Technology
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gave a standout commencement speech to Grand Valley State University's Class of 2026, playfully reminding graduates that their own "actual intelligence" matters more than artificial intelligence.
With the line, "You all have AI...actual intelligence," he put the spotlight on human creativity and problem-solving, even in a tech-driven world.
Clips of Wozniak's speech went viral
Wozniak's mix of humor and wisdom really connected with both students and online viewers. He joked about engineers figuring out how to make a brain, it takes nine months. shifting focus from machines back to people.
Clips of his speech quickly went viral, with many appreciating that he celebrated what makes us human instead of just hyping up AI.