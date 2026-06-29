Strawberry Moon shines tonight: When and how to see it

Viewing guide

Best time to see it is soon after moonrise

The Strawberry Moon will reach its peak at 7:57pm EDT (11:57 UTC) on June 29. The best time to see it is soon after moonrise on the evening of June 29. In the Northern Hemisphere, this full moon follows a low path across the southern sky, staying close to the horizon for most of the night. This year, it will be particularly low due to its timing just after the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.