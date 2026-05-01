Study finds malaria steered early humans away from African regions Technology May 01, 2026

Turns out, malaria didn't just make people sick. It actually changed where our ancestors settled in Africa.

A new study from the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology and University of Cambridge (published May 1, 2026) found that early humans avoided areas with high malaria risk.

This led to scattered, fragmented groups, which may help explain the genetic diversity seen in African populations today.

The research points out that disease played a much bigger role in human evolution than we usually think.