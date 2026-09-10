Study finds menstrual blood from pads detects cervical cancer markers
Technology
Turns out, menstrual blood is way more useful than most people think.
Researchers have found it's packed with immune cells and genetic material that can help spot diseases early and even support regenerative therapies.
A 2025 study showed that collecting menstrual blood from pads can detect cervical cancer markers just as accurately as traditional tests, and it's way less invasive.
Researchers explore menstrual stem cell treatments
This method could make cancer screening easier, cheaper, and more comfortable, especially for those who struggle to access healthcare.
Scientists are also exploring menstrual stem cells for treating things like liver disease and osteoarthritis.
While there are still questions about safety and consistency, the medical potential here is pretty exciting.