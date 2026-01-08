Weight returns 4x faster after stopping weight-loss injections, study finds

A new study has revealed that people who stop using weight-loss injections, like Mounjaro or Wegovy, regain their lost weight four times faster than those who quit traditional dieting and exercising. The research, published in the British Medical Journal, found that overweight individuals lose a significant amount of weight, around 20% of their body weight, while using these jabs. However, once they stop, they gain back an average of 0.8kg every month.

Regain rate Weight regain after stopping jab treatment The study's findings indicate that individuals who stop using weight-loss jabs return to their pre-treatment weight in about a year and a half. Dr. Susan Jebb from Oxford University, one of the study's investigators, stressed the need for awareness about this rapid weight regain risk after treatment ends. However, she also noted these results are based on clinical trials rather than real-world scenarios and more research is needed on long-term effects of new slimming jabs.

Research details Study methodology and comparison with traditional dieting The researchers analyzed 37 studies involving over 9,000 patients to compare the effectiveness of popular weight-loss jabs with traditional dieting or other pills. Out of these, only eight studies looked at treatment with newer GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro. These studies had a maximum follow-up period of one year after stopping medication, so the figures are estimates.

Comparison Weight regain rates after stopping jabs versus dieting The researchers found that while people who diet lose less weight than with the jabs, they also gain it back more slowly, about 0.1kg a month. The NHS recommends these jabs for overweight individuals with obesity-related health risks, not just those looking to shed a few pounds. Many experts suggest that treatment should be considered lifelong due to the risk of relapse.

Drug action How do weight-loss drugs work? Weight-loss jabs like Mounjaro and Wegovy mimic a natural hormone called GLP-1 that regulates hunger. Dr. Adam Collins, a nutrition expert at the University of Surrey, explained that artificially providing GLP-1 levels several times higher than normal over a long period may cause less production of one's own natural GLP-1 and reduced sensitivity to its effects. This could explain why weight regain is amplified once you stop taking these jabs.