Study finds rodents in NY NJ PA D.C. resisting rodenticides
Technology
A new study just revealed that city rats and mice across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. are developing genetic mutations that help them survive common poisons.
Researchers found that 84% of house mice tested had a mutation linked to resistance against popular rodenticides, so the usual tricks are not working as well anymore.
House mice and Norway rats evolving
Scientists also spotted new genetic variants in both house mice and Norway rats, showing these urban rodents are evolving fast.
While only 35% of Norway rats had the mutations (and it is unclear if they are resistant yet), this growing diversity means pest control is about to get a lot trickier.