Study links blood imp to worse early cognitive test performance
Technology
Scientists just found a surprising connection between gut health and Alzheimer's.
A new study shows that people with higher levels of a gut-bacteria molecule called ImP in their blood did worse on cognitive tests, even if they didn't have any obvious symptoms yet.
This hints that changes in your gut might play a role early on, before Alzheimer's really kicks in.
ImP affects amyloid beta and tau
Turns out, ImP can sneak past the blood-brain barrier and mess with proteins (amyloid beta and tau) that are tied to Alzheimer's disease.
While it doesn't prove gut issues cause Alzheimer's, it does suggest your microbiome could influence how the disease develops.
Scientists may eventually investigate ways to reduce ImP production or block its effects.