Study links strength training to reduced cardiovascular and neurological deaths Technology Jun 03, 2026

Here's a tip for your future self: strength training might help you live longer.

A massive 30-year study just published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that doing 90 to 119 minutes of strength training each week can lower your risk of dying from heart and brain diseases by up to 19% for cardiovascular death and 27% for neurological death.

Even better? Pairing resistance exercises with aerobic activity boosts those benefits.