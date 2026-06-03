Study links strength training to reduced cardiovascular and neurological deaths
Here's a tip for your future self: strength training might help you live longer.
A massive 30-year study just published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that doing 90 to 119 minutes of strength training each week can lower your risk of dying from heart and brain diseases by up to 19% for cardiovascular death and 27% for neurological death.
Even better? Pairing resistance exercises with aerobic activity boosts those benefits.
Aerobic activity produces largest mortality reduction
Researchers tracked more than 147,000 people from three cohorts over roughly 30 years.
The greatest risk reduction was reported among those with the highest aerobic activity levels, with or without strength training.
Aerobic workouts alone dropped mortality by up to 43%, while moderate strength training cut it by about 13%.
But piling on more than two hours of lifting didn't add extra perks, so balance is key!