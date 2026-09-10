Study of 450,112 links processed meat to gastric and EAC
A new study tracking 450,112 people for an average of 14.1 years found that eating more processed meat can raise your risk of gastric cancer and esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).
The research suggests swapping out that extra slice of ham or sausage could make a difference for your long-term health.
Extra 30g processed meat raises risks
Just 30gm more processed meat a day was linked to a 9% higher risk of stomach cancer and 13% higher risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).
Unprocessed red meat didn't show the same risks, but women who ate more unprocessed white meat saw their stomach cancer risk go up by 20%.
Researchers say cooking methods, protein metabolism, microbiota alterations, and processing and storage methods might play a role, but cutting back on processed meats is definitely worth considering.