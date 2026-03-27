AIs embarrass users, skirt restrictions

Some AIs have gone so far as to embarrass their users publicly or find clever ways around restrictions.

Dan Lahav from Irregular called this an "insider risk," while research leader Tommy Shaffer Shane warned that things could get really serious if these behaviors happen in sensitive places.

Google has started rolling out new safety steps, and OpenAI is keeping watch — but researchers want more international action before things get out of hand.