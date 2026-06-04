Substack launches 'Reply Rules' for English-language publications, giving creators control
Substack just dropped a new feature called "Reply Rules" that gives newsletter creators more power over their comment sections.
Now, they can set custom rules, like blocking AI-generated replies, banning profanity, or even asking for responses only in haiku form.
The feature is live for all English-language publications starting today.
Reply rules learn from hidden replies
Reply Rules actually learn from how creators handle comments: if you hide certain replies, the system remembers and filters similar ones in the future.
Creators still have full control with classic tools like bans and thread locks.
While Substack's hands-off approach has faced criticism for letting some harmful content slide, the platform says it's focused on building diverse communities.
They've also added a built-in video studio and TV app so subscribers can catch live or recorded videos on bigger screens.