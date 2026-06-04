Substack launches 'Reply Rules' for English-language publications, giving creators control

Reply rules learn from hidden replies

Reply Rules actually learn from how creators handle comments: if you hide certain replies, the system remembers and filters similar ones in the future.

Creators still have full control with classic tools like bans and thread locks.

While Substack's hands-off approach has faced criticism for letting some harmful content slide, the platform says it's focused on building diverse communities.

They've also added a built-in video studio and TV app so subscribers can catch live or recorded videos on bigger screens.