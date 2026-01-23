Substack launches TV app as it pushes video content

Substack, the popular newsletter platform, has launched a dedicated TV app for Apple TV and Google TV . The beta version of the app lets subscribers watch video posts and livestreams created by authors on its platform. The new offering comes as part of Substack's broader strategy to invest more in video content and livestreaming services.

App details Features and future plans The Substack TV app comes with a "For You" row, similar to TikTok, that showcases videos from creators on the platform. Both free and paid subscribers can access the app, but the content they can view depends on their subscription tier. In the future, Substack plans to introduce paid content previews for free subscribers as part of its expansion strategy.

Feature expansion It will offer more features Along with video content, the Substack TV app will also offer audio posts and read-alouds. The platform plans to improve search and discovery capabilities, provide in-app upgrades to paid subscriptions, and create dedicated sections for each publication. This way, subscribers can easily access all videos from a specific creator on one page.

Evolution Substack's journey into video content Substack's foray into video content began in 2022 with the introduction of video posts. The company started allowing creators to monetize their videos early last year and extended livestreaming capabilities to all publishers around the same time. In March 2025, it even launched a TikTok-like video feed in its app, further cementing its commitment to diversifying content formats on its platform.

