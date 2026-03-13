Substack launches 'Recording Studio' as it pushes deeper into video
What's the story
Substack, the popular newsletter platform, has launched a new feature called the Substack Recording Studio. The innovative tool is designed to let creators pre-record and publish videos directly on the platform. Currently, it is only available on desktop and supports solo recordings as well as conversations with up to two guests.
Feature highlights
The all-in-one solution for video creation
The Substack Recording Studio comes with a host of features to enhance the video creation experience. Creators can add custom watermarks to their videos and share their screen with co-hosts during recordings. Once the recording is done, Substack automatically generates clips and thumbnails for easy sharing. This all-in-one solution eliminates the need for separate tools like a recording platform, clip creator, and thumbnail designer.
Strategic shift
Substack's push into video content
Despite being primarily known as a newsletter platform, Substack has been focusing on video content for the past few years. The company launched live streaming and monetization features last year and even started a $20 million Creator Accelerator Fund to help creators transition from other platforms to Substack. This strategic shift shows Substack's commitment to becoming a strong competitor in the multimedia space.
App launch
New TV app for living room viewing
Along with the Recording Studio, Substack also recently launched a new TV app for Apple TV and Google TV. The app lets users watch video posts and live streams on their TVs, with a "For You" row for more recommendations. This move comes as more people are turning to TVs for long-form content consumption. In 2025 alone, viewers watched over 700 million hours of podcasts each month on living room devices like TVs.