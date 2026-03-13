Substack launches 'Recording Studio' as it pushes deeper into video

Substack, the popular newsletter platform, has launched a new feature called the Substack Recording Studio. The innovative tool is designed to let creators pre-record and publish videos directly on the platform. Currently, it is only available on desktop and supports solo recordings as well as conversations with up to two guests.

Feature highlights The all-in-one solution for video creation The Substack Recording Studio comes with a host of features to enhance the video creation experience. Creators can add custom watermarks to their videos and share their screen with co-hosts during recordings. Once the recording is done, Substack automatically generates clips and thumbnails for easy sharing. This all-in-one solution eliminates the need for separate tools like a recording platform, clip creator, and thumbnail designer.

Strategic shift Substack's push into video content Despite being primarily known as a newsletter platform, Substack has been focusing on video content for the past few years. The company launched live streaming and monetization features last year and even started a $20 million Creator Accelerator Fund to help creators transition from other platforms to Substack. This strategic shift shows Substack's commitment to becoming a strong competitor in the multimedia space.

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