Solar system may be home to thousands of interstellar objects
What's the story
A new study has revealed that the Sun may have captured thousands of small interstellar objects from alien systems. These findings suggest that our solar system could be home to a treasure trove of extraterrestrial material. The research, led by Sean Raymond from the Bordeaux Astrophysics Laboratory, highlights how close encounters with other stars have allowed the Sun to collect these non-native objects.
Stellar flybys
Stellar flybys and interstellar exchanges
The study also suggests that during its 4.6-billion-year history, the Sun has had at least one or two close encounters with other stars.
These stellar flybys may have led to a significant exchange of interstellar objects, with many being captured into our solar system's Oort cloud.
This region, a vast reservoir of icy bodies, could be home to countless interstellar objects from other star systems.
Cosmic history
A glimpse into our solar system's history
The study of interstellar objects provides a unique window into the history of our solar system.
These fast-moving objects, which can escape the Sun's gravitational pull, are only visible for a short period before they leave.
However, their presence also suggests that there could be many more waiting to be discovered in the future.