Suno AI music platform secures Warner Music and BMG licenses

The flagship v6 model is all about precise music generation, while v6-Wild lets you experiment more.

Both are for Pro and Premier users, but there's also a free v6-mini version that Suno expects to offer "better, faster results than any free model on any music creation platform."

Suno's also working on features so artists can opt in and earn from the platform, a move CEO Mikey Shulman calls "We believe this is a blueprint for how AI and the music industry can strengthen one another and build entirely new product experiences for artists, fans, and the broader music community."

The company just raised more than $400 million, pushing its value to $5.4 billion.