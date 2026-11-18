Suno launches tool to turn AI songs into music videos
What's the story
Suno, a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) music space, has expanded its offerings with a new tool called Visuals. The feature generates lyric videos, album art, and short clips of up to 15 seconds from songs already in users' libraries. The tool is currently available for web users. Versions for iOS and Android are expected to follow in the coming weeks.
Pricing model
New paid plans introduced with Visuals
The launch of Visuals comes with new paid plans, Bloomberg reported.
Video credits are sold separately from the main subscription, which means musicians who already pay Suno for tracks now have to pay again for videos.
The new Platinum plan costs $120 a month, four times the price of the current Premier plan.
Tech details
Visuals based on MiniMax model
The tech behind Visuals is based on a model from MiniMax, called H3 Move. It has been specifically tuned for Suno's community needs.
The model follows song structure, lyrics, and beats instead of treating video creation as a separate task.
Suno has said that Visuals comes with extra protections on top of the ones it already runs for music. The platform blocks prompts and image uploads that try to depict specific artists, public figures, or copyrighted characters.
Concerns
Legal battles continue for Suno
Video output is reviewed against Community Guidelines before users see it. Users are also asked to confirm they hold rights to anything they upload.
Suno, valued at around $5.4 billion in June, has already signed licensed-model deals with Warner and BMG in September.
However, Universal Music Group and Sony Music are still suing the AI start-up over name, image, likeness, and voice rights.