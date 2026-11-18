The tech behind Visuals is based on a model from MiniMax, called H3 Move. It has been specifically tuned for Suno's community needs.

The model follows song structure, lyrics, and beats instead of treating video creation as a separate task.

Suno has said that Visuals comes with extra protections on top of the ones it already runs for music. The platform blocks prompts and image uploads that try to depict specific artists, public figures, or copyrighted characters.