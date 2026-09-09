Suno releases v6 AI music model built on licensed data

Suno just dropped Suno v6, its latest AI music model, and this time it's all developed using licensed data from music labels and distributors such as Warner Music Group, BMG and Believe.

After running into lawsuits over alleged use of copyrighted data to train its AI models, Suno settled with Warner Music Group last year and struck a deal with BMG last month to make sure v6 is totally above board, though Suno is still facing lawsuits from Sony and Universal Music Group.

Even with the legal noise, Suno has raised over $819 million so far.