Suno releases v6 AI music model built on licensed data
Suno just dropped Suno v6, its latest AI music model, and this time it's all developed using licensed data from music labels and distributors such as Warner Music Group, BMG and Believe.
After running into lawsuits over alleged use of copyrighted data to train its AI models, Suno settled with Warner Music Group last year and struck a deal with BMG last month to make sure v6 is totally above board, though Suno is still facing lawsuits from Sony and Universal Music Group.
Even with the legal noise, Suno has raised over $819 million so far.
Suno v6 models plus remix tool
There's a base model for reliable results, a "wild" version for creative experiments, and a speedy "mini" that everyone can try out.
You can tweak song elements with prompts, build tracks using videos or images as inspiration, and even pull out instruments from samples to create your own beats.
Plus, Suno is teaming up with labels on a remix tool so artists can opt in for AI collabs if they want.