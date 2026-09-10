Suno's AI music model uses licensed songs from major labels
What's the story
Suno has unveiled its latest AI music model, v6, which is the first to be developed with the backing of the record industry. The model was trained from scratch using a new data set that doesn't include data used for previous models. The training data includes licensed content from Warner Music Group, BMG, and Believe as well as "user data."
Model breakdown
Model comes in 3 different variants
The v6 model isn't just a single entity, but comes as three different variants: v6, v6-wild, and v6-mini.
The mini version is free for all users and focuses on fast and resource-efficient creation. However, it produces simpler outputs with more artifacts that can reveal its AI origin.
The wild version is designed to be more unpredictable, allowing for "happy accidents and natural imperfections."
User experience
New updates allow users to edit song parts
The v6 model also comes with some under-the-hood updates that could change user interaction.
Now, users can edit parts of a song using plain language in a chat, without having to regenerate the whole track.
The model can also combine different elements from your Suno library into new creations.
Plus, prompts are no longer limited to text descriptions as it can create tracks based on images or videos too.
Industry impact
Suno's legal battles over copyright issues
The launch of the v6 model, developed in partnership with Warner Music Group, BMG, and Believe, is a major milestone for Suno.
The company has been embroiled in lawsuits from labels and musicians over copyright issues.
However, under a settlement with Warner Music Group late last year, Suno can now allow Warner artists and songwriters to contribute their music and likenesses to its platform.