Sunspot region 4455 fires 3 strong flares, triggering radio blackouts

G3 geomagnetic storm watch June 4-6

Because of these flares, earth might get hit by coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which could spark geomagnetic storms.

The UK Met Office says a CME from the M9.3 flare should reach us by June 4.

There is now a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch out for June 4-6, which means auroras could show up farther south than usual!

Scientists are keeping a close eye on sunspot region 4455 since it is still active and might send more surprises our way.