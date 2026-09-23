Super El Niño could cause 451,000 deaths in 6 months 

The report highlights that the burden of heat-related deaths will be disproportionately borne by the Global South.

The Sahel region alone is projected to witness 66,800 additional fatalities due to extreme heat, with Nigeria accounting for 31,400 deaths and Sudan 17,500.

Southeast Asia could see a combined toll of 19,400 in the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia, while Indonesia may record another 19,300 deaths.