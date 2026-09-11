Cognition's new AI cuts coding costs while rivaling top models

SWE-2 is post-trained from Moonshot AI's Kimi K3, a 2.8 trillion parameter base model, using reinforcement learning across three effort levels: medium, high, and max.

Cognition claims it trained those effort levels in a single run, rather than building separate models for different tasks.

On the FrontierCode 1.1 Main benchmark, SWE-2's medium setting outperformed its predecessor SWE-1.7 while taking 58% fewer turns and costing 81% less on average.