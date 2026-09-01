Synup launches Sydekick AI agent to automate local marketing tasks

Sydekick connects to over 5,000 integrations and can operate through Synup and platforms including Slack and Microsoft Teams, making it easy for businesses to streamline their marketing.

While the AI handles most tasks solo, humans still give the final thumbs-up: 94% of its actions get approved without changes.

Powered by 13 years of business know-how and more than 100 publisher integrations, Sydekick uses a pay-per-task model instead of charging per user.

Synup's CEO, Ashwin Ramesh, calls this launch a major step toward fully agentic solutions in local marketing.