Synup launches Sydekick AI agent to automate local marketing tasks
Synup just dropped Sydekick, an AI agent designed to automate everyday marketing chores: think managing listings, replying to reviews, running SEO checks, and creating local content.
It's a big move for Synup as it shifts from regular software to a smarter AI system that runs on large language models and inference that it owns and operates, with memory, capabilities, and integrations.
Sydekick supports 5,000+ integrations, uses pay-per-task
Sydekick connects to over 5,000 integrations and can operate through Synup and platforms including Slack and Microsoft Teams, making it easy for businesses to streamline their marketing.
While the AI handles most tasks solo, humans still give the final thumbs-up: 94% of its actions get approved without changes.
Powered by 13 years of business know-how and more than 100 publisher integrations, Sydekick uses a pay-per-task model instead of charging per user.
Synup's CEO, Ashwin Ramesh, calls this launch a major step toward fully agentic solutions in local marketing.