iPhone Handoff feature requires a $5 monthly fee for now
What's the story
T-Mobile has announced that it will charge a monthly fee of $5 for its customers to use the new iPhone Handoff feature. The service, which is part of Apple's upcoming iOS 27 update, allows users to share their phone number across two different iPhones. However, this capability is only available with carrier support and is currently limited to T-Mobile customers in the US and Deutsche Telekom users in Germany.
Feature details
How to use iPhone Handoff
The iPhone Handoff feature allows users to use their number on two compatible iPhones and choose which one is active at any time.
It supports calls, texts, data, mobile hotspot, Scam Shield, and T-Satellite with an eligible plan.
To use this feature, both devices need to be running iOS 27 or later. They also have to be connected to Wi-Fi and signed into the same Apple account with FaceTime, iMessage, and Messages in iCloud enabled.
Operational details
Things to remember about iPhone Handoff
Once activated, one iPhone becomes the main device while the other acts as a secondary one with the same number.
The switch between these two happens automatically when you unlock either of them.
However, only one phone number can be active at a time on this system.
Also, some Wallet items like transit passes or IDs might work only on one iPhone at a time.
Compatibility
Using Dual SIM with iPhone Handoff
The iPhone Handoff feature works with Dual SIM, provided both eSIMs are from carriers that support it.
Each eSIM needs to be set up separately and will switch simultaneously when you unlock your iPhone.
Once activated, the feature stays active until you contact your carrier to disable it.
For more details on this feature, Apple has a dedicated support document available online.