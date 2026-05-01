T-Mobile's live translation beta translates calls in over 80 languages
Technology
T-Mobile just rolled out a beta of its Live Translation feature, letting you talk to anyone in over 80 languages and get real-time translations during your call.
No need for extra apps or downloads: just dial 87 while calling, and as long as one person is on T-Mobile, it works.
T-Mobile plans 2026 live translation improvements
This feature is part of T-Mobile's bigger plan to make its network smarter with AI.
T-Mobile's Chief Technology Officer John Saw called it an "early example of network-native AI."
The company will keep improving Live Translation throughout 2026 based on user feedback, aiming to make multilingual chats easy for everyone, no matter what device or carrier they use.