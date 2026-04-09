Talisma debuts autonomous customer operations platform for finance and education Technology Apr 09, 2026

Talisma just dropped its Autonomous Customer Operations Platform with the latest Talisma 13.0 update, aiming to make artificial intelligence (AI) actually work for businesses, especially in finance and education, where most enterprise AI projects usually stall out.

The platform uses sector-specific language models to tackle real-world problems, and it's already live with eight companies (with 32 more on the way).

If you're an existing customer, you can get these upgrades by moving to version 13.0.