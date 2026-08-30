Tamil Nadu to deploy NalamAI WhatsApp chatbot across government hospitals
Tamil Nadu is rolling out the NalamAI WhatsApp chatbot to all government hospitals, aiming to make hospital visits smoother and cut down on long waiting times.
After a successful run at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the chatbot will now help more patients get info and updates right from their phones.
Tamil Nadu raises insurance cover ₹25L
Health Minister K.G. Arunraj shared that NalamAI WhatsApp chatbot service will be implemented in a phased manner, and the district government headquarters hospital in Hosur is getting more doctors and nurses.
Plus, the state is boosting mobile clinics, setting up 720 health camps, and increasing insurance coverage from ₹500,000 to ₹2,500,000 for those already enrolled in the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.