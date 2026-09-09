Target's Shipt launches Ask Shipt AI to build custom carts
Shipt, Target's delivery service, just rolled out Ask Shipt, an AI tool that makes online grocery shopping a lot simpler.
You can type in requests like "Create a cart for my Saturday tailgate for 25 people and include some brunch items," or users can ask for ideas based on their budget, such as a weeknight meal for a family of five under $35, and it'll build a custom cart for you.
Even cooler: snap a pic of a dish they saw online or at a restaurant, upload it, and the AI figures out all the ingredients you need.
Ask Shipt available amid rival assistants
You can try Ask Shipt right now on the app or website.
This launch is part of a bigger wave: Instacart just dropped its own assistant (Clementine), and Uber Eats plus DoorDash added similar features earlier this year.
Target's also adding more AI tools to its site, like photo searches and review summaries, as retailers race to make shopping smarter and more personal.