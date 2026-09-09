Target's Shipt launches Ask Shipt AI to build custom carts

Shipt, Target's delivery service, just rolled out Ask Shipt, an AI tool that makes online grocery shopping a lot simpler.

You can type in requests like "Create a cart for my Saturday tailgate for 25 people and include some brunch items," or users can ask for ideas based on their budget, such as a weeknight meal for a family of five under $35, and it'll build a custom cart for you.

Even cooler: snap a pic of a dish they saw online or at a restaurant, upload it, and the AI figures out all the ingredients you need.