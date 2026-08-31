Tata to make Javelin anti-tank missiles in India
What's the story
Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. The agreement is for the co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) anti-tank missile system in India. The decision comes after the Indian Army's recent acceptance of an offer to purchase the Javelin system from the US through its foreign military sales process.
Strategic partnership
MoU to establish final assembly and integration facility
TASL was chosen by JJV as the prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts after an evaluation of several companies on their capability and expertise.
The MoU will see TASL and JJV explore the establishment of a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR, as well as component production capabilities in India.
This agreement is expected to support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry.
Defense collaboration
US State Department approved $45.7 million Javelin sale to India
The MoU comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen India-US defense ties.
The US State Department had previously approved the potential sale of the Javelin system and associated equipment to India, worth an estimated $45.7 million.
The proposed package includes 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile, and 25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units or Block 1 Command Launch Units.
Operational readiness
What is the Javelin anti-tank missile system?
The Javelin is a medium-range, shoulder-launched, fire-and-forget anti-tank system designed for infantry, scouts, and combat engineers. It can also be mounted on vehicles, aircraft and watercraft.
The system is meant to engage armored targets and is already in use by the US and several other countries.
"This initiative brings critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India's defense industrial ecosystem while strengthening self-reliance," said TASL CEO Sukaran Singh.