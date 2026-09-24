TCL 85-inch QM8L QLED TV drops to $2,498 on Amazon
Technology
TCL's massive 85-inch QM8L Series QLED Smart TV is now $2,498 (down from $4,000) on Amazon, a $1,502 savings.
This TV packs Super Quantum Dot tech and Mini-LED dimming for vibrant colors and deep contrast, plus it gets super bright (up to 6,000 nits) and has a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that's great for gaming or sports.
TCL QM8L TV Dolby Vision IQ
You get a sharp 4K display with Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced support, plus sound by Bang & Olufsen with Dolby Atmos.
There are four HDMI 2.1 ports for all your devices, an anti-glare coating so you can watch anytime, and Google TV with Gemini to keep your apps organized.
If you're thinking of upgrading your setup, this deal is hard to beat.