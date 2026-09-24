TCL 85-inch QM8L QLED TV drops to $2,498 on Amazon

You get a sharp 4K display with Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced support, plus sound by Bang & Olufsen with Dolby Atmos.

There are four HDMI 2.1 ports for all your devices, an anti-glare coating so you can watch anytime, and Google TV with Gemini to keep your apps organized.

If you're thinking of upgrading your setup, this deal is hard to beat.