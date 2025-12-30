TCL launches AI-powered notetaking tablet, Note A1 Nxtpaper

TCL just dropped the Note A1 Nxtpaper—a sleek, AI-powered tablet built for serious note-takers and creative minds. With an 11.5-inch True Tone display, super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and toughened Crystal Shield Glass, it aims to blend durability with comfort. The real highlight? Built-in AI tools that convert handwriting to text, transcribe in real time, summarize notes, translate content, and let you multitask with split-screen features. It hits stores in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific from the end of February at $549.

Specs at a glance The Note A1 Nxtpaper is slim (just 5.5mm thick), weighs only 500g, and offers up to 256GB storage—so there's plenty of space for all your stuff.

Its massive 8,000mAh battery keeps you going for hours without stress.

Plus: stylus support makes jotting down ideas or doodling a breeze.

Display & connectivity highlights You get vibrant colors on the anti-glare LCD screen—perfect for both work and leisure—with blue light reduction to keep your eyes happy during long study sessions.

Syncing notes is easy too; it works smoothly with Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.