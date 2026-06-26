Team aboard Falkor (too) finds 31 new species off Brazil
A team of marine biologists just found 31 brand-new ocean species off Brazil's coast, all in just two weeks.
Working aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute's Falkor (too) ship, they used cutting-edge technology to explore the deep midwater, which actually makes up 90% of Earth's living space.
It's a reminder that there's still so much we haven't seen under the waves.
Squid microscope spots live creatures onboard
The crew used a special microscope nicknamed "Squid" to study live sea creatures right on board, helping them quickly spot new jellyfish, comb jellies, giant rhizarians, and more.
Dr. Karen Osborn from the Smithsonian pointed out that these discoveries help us understand how ocean life moves and stores carbon, key for our climate.
With funding for deep-sea research shrinking, scientists are urging more teamwork to keep exploring our planet's biggest and least-known ecosystem.