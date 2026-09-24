TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 hosts session on safety critical AI systems

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is bringing together top minds from Shield AI, Waabi, and General Motors for a session called "Building AI Systems When Failure Is Not an Option."

Nathan Michael, Raquel Urtasun, and Mikell Taylor will break down how they make sure AI works safely in high-stakes places: think drones, self-driving cars, and robots at work.

They'll chat about building trust in AI through safety-first design, tough testing, and handling regulations.