TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 hosts session on safety critical AI systems
Technology
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is bringing together top minds from Shield AI, Waabi, and General Motors for a session called "Building AI Systems When Failure Is Not an Option."
Nathan Michael, Raquel Urtasun, and Mikell Taylor will break down how they make sure AI works safely in high-stakes places: think drones, self-driving cars, and robots at work.
They'll chat about building trust in AI through safety-first design, tough testing, and handling regulations.
Previews autonomous vehicles and robotics testing
If you're curious about how AI actually gets put to the test before it hits the real world, or want to see where tech like autonomous vehicles and robotics are headed, this session is worth a look.
Plus, there are special pass discounts until September 25 if you want in on the action.