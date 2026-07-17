Tecno launches Camon 50 Ultra 5G in India priced ₹39,999

Tecno just dropped the Camon 50 Ultra 5G in India, taking over from the Camon 30 series.

It hits Amazon on July 21, with a starting price of ₹39,999, though you can snag it for ₹36,999 if you use the launch coupon.

The phone comes in three fresh colors: Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium.

There's also a six-month no-cost EMI option if you don't want to pay all at once.