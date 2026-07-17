Tecno launches Camon 50 Ultra 5G in India priced ₹39,999
Tecno just dropped the Camon 50 Ultra 5G in India, taking over from the Camon 30 series.
It hits Amazon on July 21, with a starting price of ₹39,999, though you can snag it for ₹36,999 if you use the launch coupon.
The phone comes in three fresh colors: Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium.
There's also a six-month no-cost EMI option if you don't want to pay all at once.
Curved 6.78-inch AMOLED, 50MP triple cameras
You get a big 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with sharp 1.5K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chip and a hefty 6,500mAh battery (with fast charging up to 45W), Tecno says it'll last over two days on one charge.
For photos and videos, there's a triple rear setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an ultrawide lens, and even the selfie cam is a crisp autofocus-enabled 50MP shooter.
The phone is built tough too: military-grade durability, dust and water resistance certifications, plus all the modern connectivity options like 5G and Bluetooth 5.4.