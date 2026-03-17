Three teenage girls from Tennessee have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company, xAI . The class-action suit alleges that the firm's Grok image generator exploited their photos to create and distribute child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This is the first case of its kind filed by minors after Grok's widespread generation of non-consensual nude images earlier this year.

Legal allegations 'xAI chose to profit off sexual predation' The plaintiffs' lawyer, Vanessa Baehr-Jones, accused xAI of prioritizing profit over safety. She said, "xAI chose to profit off the sexual predation of real people, including children, despite knowing full well the consequences of creating such a dangerous product." The suit was filed in California where xAI is headquartered and details how nude, AI-altered images of the girls were uploaded to a Discord server without their knowledge.

Investigation details Suspect arrested for distributing CSAM After the girls reported the images to law enforcement, a suspect was arrested later that month. The police allegedly found CSAM on his phone that was produced using xAI's image and video generation technology. The suit claims that the CSAM was created via a third-party app that licensed and relied on Grok's AI to produce such material.

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International response Lawsuits and investigations into xAI mount The lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal actions and international investigations against xAI for creating and distributing non-consensual sexualized images. This includes another suit from the mother of one of Musk's children and a formal European Union inquiry. A Center for Countering Digital Hate study found that Grok had created about three million sexualized images in less than two weeks, including around 23,000 depicting children.

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Denial and impact Musk denies Grok has produced CSAM Musk has denied that Grok has been used to produce CSAM, claiming in January he was "not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok." However, the complaint details how AI-altered nude images of the girls were circulated online. One girl, referred to as Jane Doe 1, learned about deepfake videos and images of her on a Discord server in December.