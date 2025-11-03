Telecom revolution: AI tools now part of regular mobile plans

Reliance Jio and Airtel are now bundling advanced AI tools like Google Gemini Pro and Perplexity with their mobile plans—at no extra cost. Since October 2024, Jio's Unlimited 5G users get one year of free Gemini Pro, while Airtel offers 18 months of Pro AI access via Perplexity to its massive user base.

AI tools integrated into telecom experience With telecom companies making AI tools part of your regular plan, nearly 80% of India's internet users can now access powerful language models without downloading extra apps or paying more.

It's a big shift—AI is suddenly just there on your phone.

AI for all: ChatGPT Go free for students, teachers It's not just about telecom. Students and teachers are getting OpenAI's ChatGPT Go for free too, making learning and productivity smarter and easier—all without the old net neutrality headaches.