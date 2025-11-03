Telecom revolution: AI tools now part of regular mobile plans
Reliance Jio and Airtel are now bundling advanced AI tools like Google Gemini Pro and Perplexity with their mobile plans—at no extra cost.
Since October 2024, Jio's Unlimited 5G users get one year of free Gemini Pro, while Airtel offers 18 months of Pro AI access via Perplexity to its massive user base.
AI tools integrated into telecom experience
With telecom companies making AI tools part of your regular plan, nearly 80% of India's internet users can now access powerful language models without downloading extra apps or paying more.
It's a big shift—AI is suddenly just there on your phone.
AI for all: ChatGPT Go free for students, teachers
It's not just about telecom. Students and teachers are getting OpenAI's ChatGPT Go for free too, making learning and productivity smarter and easier—all without the old net neutrality headaches.
India as next-gen AI training hub; telco profit boost ahead
India's huge, diverse user base is helping train next-gen AI models, making India a key hub for AI development and training.
Analysts expect telecom profits to rise by FY26 as these "free" perks pave the way for future premium plans—and make telcos key players in India's growing AI economy.