Centre orders Telegram to curb pirated films, OTT content

Platform scrutiny

Government seeks clarification on username feature on messaging platforms

Separately, the Central government has expanded its scrutiny of the 'username' feature on messaging platforms. Notices have been issued to Telegram and Signal after similar concerns were raised with WhatsApp. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sought explanations from both companies about how their username feature works and what measures are in place to prevent impersonation, identity theft, and misuse.