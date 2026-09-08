Telegram outage hits users in India, US and Singapore
By Mudit Dube
Sep 08, 2026 10:13 am
What's the story
Telegram is facing a service disruption today, with users from India, the US and Singapore reporting issues. According to Downdetector, outage reports from India surged to over 1,000 at around 8:15am. In the US, user reports of problems with Telegram started coming in from 10:46pm EDT on Monday.
Singapore impact
Outage reports peak at nearly 4,000 in Singapore
In Singapore, the disruption was even more pronounced with outage reports peaking at nearly 4,000.
The reports peaked shortly after 10:30am local time.
This indicates a widespread issue affecting Telegram's services across multiple regions around the world.