The outage has affected multiple countries

Telegram outage hits users in India, US and Singapore

By Mudit Dube 10:13 am Sep 08, 202610:13 am

What's the story

Telegram is facing a service disruption today, with users from India, the US and Singapore reporting issues. According to Downdetector, outage reports from India surged to over 1,000 at around 8:15am. In the US, user reports of problems with Telegram started coming in from 10:46pm EDT on Monday.