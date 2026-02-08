Telegram for Android gets 'Liquid Glass' redesign

Telegram has released a major update for its Android app, version 12.4.0, bringing a complete overhaul with Liquid Glass styling. The redesign builds on changes introduced in late 2025, which included translucent panels and softer UI elements, but this time it's applied consistently throughout the app. The most notable change is the introduction of a four-tab bottom navigation bar, similar to that on iOS devices.

Design changes New tabs for Chats, Contacts, Settings, and Profile The new navigation bar features tabs for Chats, Contacts, Settings, and Profile. It remains fixed on the screen even while scrolling. Along with this, Telegram has also introduced transparent and frosted visual elements in light mode. The panels, menus, and backgrounds now let subtle layers underneath show through. This design choice is clearly inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass aesthetic but not an exact replica of it.

Feature removal Hamburger menu removed As part of the redesign, Telegram has also removed the hamburger side menu, a staple of its Android app for years. Features like creating new groups and accessing secondary options have been moved to a three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner of the Chats screen. While this results in a cleaner layout, it may take some getting used to for long-time users.

Advertisement