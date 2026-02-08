Telegram for Android gets 'Liquid Glass' redesign
What's the story
Telegram has released a major update for its Android app, version 12.4.0, bringing a complete overhaul with Liquid Glass styling. The redesign builds on changes introduced in late 2025, which included translucent panels and softer UI elements, but this time it's applied consistently throughout the app. The most notable change is the introduction of a four-tab bottom navigation bar, similar to that on iOS devices.
Design changes
New tabs for Chats, Contacts, Settings, and Profile
The new navigation bar features tabs for Chats, Contacts, Settings, and Profile. It remains fixed on the screen even while scrolling. Along with this, Telegram has also introduced transparent and frosted visual elements in light mode. The panels, menus, and backgrounds now let subtle layers underneath show through. This design choice is clearly inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass aesthetic but not an exact replica of it.
Feature removal
Hamburger menu removed
As part of the redesign, Telegram has also removed the hamburger side menu, a staple of its Android app for years. Features like creating new groups and accessing secondary options have been moved to a three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner of the Chats screen. While this results in a cleaner layout, it may take some getting used to for long-time users.
Design evolution
The update brings Android version in line with iOS app
The latest Android update closely resembles the Liquid Glass support that Telegram introduced on iOS in early January. This suggests a deliberate effort to bring design consistency across platforms, even if it means borrowing heavily from Apple's visual language on Android. The changes have received mixed reactions from users, with some appreciating the modernized look and simplified navigation while others criticizing it as yet another example of Android apps adopting iOS-style designs.