Telegram's new update adds AI text editor, improves polls

Telegram has released its April 2026 update, bringing a host of new features to enhance user experience. The highlight of this update is an AI-powered text editor integrated into the message bar. This innovative tool lets users correct grammar, rewrite texts in different styles, and translate messages into various languages. It offers different tones like formal or short formats while composing messages.

Privacy assurance AI editor powered by Cocoon AI system The AI feature is powered by Telegram's Cocoon AI system, which processes requests in a privacy-centric manner without accessing any user data. The option appears when users type long messages and can be accessed before sending the text. This way, Telegram ensures that its users get the best of both worlds: an advanced editing tool and complete control over their personal information.

Poll upgrades Polls now support media, locations, and more Along with the AI text editor, Telegram has also improved its poll feature. Users can now attach media or locations to their questions and answers. They can also allow participants to suggest new options in active polls. Other controls include disabling revotes, setting time limits, and hiding results until voting ends. The update even lets users see who voted for what in certain cases.

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Media enhancements Support for Live Photos and Motion Photos The April update also brings support for Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android. This means users can send images with motion effects, including loop and bounce playback options. Telegram has also expanded its bot capabilities with updates to its Bot API, allowing bots to create and manage other bots. This lets users deploy customized bots without any coding knowledge.

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