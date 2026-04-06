Telegram's new update adds AI text editor, improves polls
What's the story
Telegram has released its April 2026 update, bringing a host of new features to enhance user experience. The highlight of this update is an AI-powered text editor integrated into the message bar. This innovative tool lets users correct grammar, rewrite texts in different styles, and translate messages into various languages. It offers different tones like formal or short formats while composing messages.
Privacy assurance
AI editor powered by Cocoon AI system
The AI feature is powered by Telegram's Cocoon AI system, which processes requests in a privacy-centric manner without accessing any user data. The option appears when users type long messages and can be accessed before sending the text. This way, Telegram ensures that its users get the best of both worlds: an advanced editing tool and complete control over their personal information.
Poll upgrades
Polls now support media, locations, and more
Along with the AI text editor, Telegram has also improved its poll feature. Users can now attach media or locations to their questions and answers. They can also allow participants to suggest new options in active polls. Other controls include disabling revotes, setting time limits, and hiding results until voting ends. The update even lets users see who voted for what in certain cases.
Media enhancements
Support for Live Photos and Motion Photos
The April update also brings support for Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android. This means users can send images with motion effects, including loop and bounce playback options. Telegram has also expanded its bot capabilities with updates to its Bot API, allowing bots to create and manage other bots. This lets users deploy customized bots without any coding knowledge.
Additional features
Document scanner and security notice
The update also includes a document scanner for iOS that converts photos into PDF files with automatic cropping and background removal. Users can even make manual adjustments like rotating or applying filters. Telegram has also added a security notice for accounts using unofficial apps, warning them that their messages may be less secure than those sent through official apps.