Telegram seeks .gram domain to let users build AI websites
What's the story
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has announced that the messaging platform has applied for the .gram top-level domain. The move, if approved by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), could give Telegram's over a billion users their own second-level domains like yourname.gram. Durov also said that users would be able to create interactive websites hosted by Telegram with just one prompt.
Application details
Application process and timing
The announcement comes after ICANN closed applications for its 2026 round of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs). The organization received over 1,600 applications during this period.
However, it has not yet revealed the complete list of applicants publicly.
This means that Telegram's .gram application will have to be confirmed independently once the applicant list is published.
Domain expansion
Potential of .gram addresses
If successful, the .gram namespace could expand the utility of a Telegram username beyond just messaging.
A user could have an address like durov.gram, with Telegram managing the underlying domain infrastructure.
The company's vision also includes letting users create websites through natural-language prompts instead of traditional web-development tools.
This would bring Telegram closer to an all-in-one publishing platform, integrating identity, website hosting, DNS infrastructure, and AI-generated content in one ecosystem.
Domain distinction
Key differences from traditional domains
It's important to note that a .gram address would be different from a conventional domain registered through an independent registrar.
The structure would make .gram a brand-controlled top-level domain, with Telegram operating the registry.
This means addresses like username.gram would stay within Telegram's namespace instead of becoming independently transferable domains owned by individual users.
A user's access to a .gram address could remain linked to their Telegram account and its policies.
Infrastructure control
The t.me disruption and its implications
Telegram's interest in controlling its own domain infrastructure comes after a major disruption to its existing t.me short-link system.
On July 13, 2026, t.me links were reportedly inaccessible for about 19 hours after the .me registry applied a serverHold status.
The incident was linked to an OFAC sanctions listing involving a t.me address. Since the registry controlled the relevant DNS-level action, Telegram could not directly override it.
Application process
ICANN application process timeline
ICANN's 2026 application process is still in its early stages.
The organization will publish the complete list of applications during its Reveal Day process, which is expected to happen in late October.
The application fee for a new gTLD is $227,000 per string, and successful applicants must show their technical and operational ability to run a domain registry.