Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Telegram seeks .gram domain to let users build AI websites
Telegram seeks .gram domain to let users build AI websites
Users would be able to create interactive websites hosted by Telegram with just one prompt

Telegram seeks .gram domain to let users build AI websites

By Mudit Dube
Aug 19, 2026
12:06 pm
What's the story

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has announced that the messaging platform has applied for the .gram top-level domain. The move, if approved by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), could give Telegram's over a billion users their own second-level domains like yourname.gram. Durov also said that users would be able to create interactive websites hosted by Telegram with just one prompt.

Application details

Application process and timing

The announcement comes after ICANN closed applications for its 2026 round of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs). The organization received over 1,600 applications during this period.

However, it has not yet revealed the complete list of applicants publicly.

This means that Telegram's .gram application will have to be confirmed independently once the applicant list is published.

Domain expansion

Potential of .gram addresses

If successful, the .gram namespace could expand the utility of a Telegram username beyond just messaging.

A user could have an address like durov.gram, with Telegram managing the underlying domain infrastructure.

The company's vision also includes letting users create websites through natural-language prompts instead of traditional web-development tools.

This would bring Telegram closer to an all-in-one publishing platform, integrating identity, website hosting, DNS infrastructure, and AI-generated content in one ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Domain distinction

Key differences from traditional domains

It's important to note that a .gram address would be different from a conventional domain registered through an independent registrar.

The structure would make .gram a brand-controlled top-level domain, with Telegram operating the registry.

This means addresses like username.gram would stay within Telegram's namespace instead of becoming independently transferable domains owned by individual users.

A user's access to a .gram address could remain linked to their Telegram account and its policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infrastructure control

The t.me disruption and its implications

Telegram's interest in controlling its own domain infrastructure comes after a major disruption to its existing t.me short-link system.

On July 13, 2026, t.me links were reportedly inaccessible for about 19 hours after the .me registry applied a serverHold status.

The incident was linked to an OFAC sanctions listing involving a t.me address. Since the registry controlled the relevant DNS-level action, Telegram could not directly override it.

Application process

ICANN application process timeline

ICANN's 2026 application process is still in its early stages.

The organization will publish the complete list of applications during its Reveal Day process, which is expected to happen in late October.

The application fee for a new gTLD is $227,000 per string, and successful applicants must show their technical and operational ability to run a domain registry.

ADVERTISEMENT