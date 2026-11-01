Telepathy, Blindsight: Musk announces Neuralink implants targeting communication and vision
What's the story
Elon Musk has officially revealed the names of the first two commercial products under development at his neurotechnology company, Neuralink. The devices are called Telepathy and Blindsight. The announcement gives an insight into the start-up's hardware roadmap, which directly targets restoring communication speed and vision to people with severe sensory or physical impairments.
Product details
Telepathy will allow communication via thoughts
Neuralink's first product, Telepathy, is designed to let people control machines or talk to each other with their minds.
Musk said the communication interface will be faster than any current method of interaction.
He described it as a way for "high-speed communication with computers or humans simply by thinking," adding that its output bandwidth will soon exceed even the fastest human speech or typing.
Vision restoration
Blindsight to restore vision in the blind
The second product, Blindsight, focuses on restoring vision. It aims to give functional sight back to people who have lost their vision completely or those who have never seen.
Musk said the device is ready from an engineering standpoint and is just waiting for regulatory approval.
He emphasized its potential by saying, "it will enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see."
Hackathon insights
Neuralink recently hosted a 72-hour hackathon
Neuralink engineers recently conducted a 72-hour hackathon with a participant of the company's speech restoration study.
The main goal was to quickly prototype practical capabilities that improve how users interact and speak via thought commands.
During this session, the team worked on five different software and hardware integrations including voice activity detection, real-time visualizations, a dedicated computer use agent, mobile application for speech output, and direct phone call integration.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's post
Our second product is called Blindsight and it will, as the name suggests, enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026
It is ready from an engineering standpoint. Just waiting on regulatory approval. https://t.co/2hPuw6QsnN