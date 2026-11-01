Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Telepathy, Blindsight: Musk announces Neuralink implants targeting communication and vision
Telepathy, Blindsight: Musk announces Neuralink implants targeting communication and vision
Neuralink's first commercial products aim to restore speech and vision

Telepathy, Blindsight: Musk announces Neuralink implants targeting communication and vision

By Akash Pandey
Nov 01, 2026
10:04 am
What's the story

Elon Musk has officially revealed the names of the first two commercial products under development at his neurotechnology company, Neuralink. The devices are called Telepathy and Blindsight. The announcement gives an insight into the start-up's hardware roadmap, which directly targets restoring communication speed and vision to people with severe sensory or physical impairments.

Product details

Telepathy will allow communication via thoughts

Neuralink's first product, Telepathy, is designed to let people control machines or talk to each other with their minds.

Musk said the communication interface will be faster than any current method of interaction.

He described it as a way for "high-speed communication with computers or humans simply by thinking," adding that its output bandwidth will soon exceed even the fastest human speech or typing.

Vision restoration

Blindsight to restore vision in the blind

The second product, Blindsight, focuses on restoring vision. It aims to give functional sight back to people who have lost their vision completely or those who have never seen.

Musk said the device is ready from an engineering standpoint and is just waiting for regulatory approval.

He emphasized its potential by saying, "it will enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hackathon insights

Neuralink recently hosted a 72-hour hackathon

Neuralink engineers recently conducted a 72-hour hackathon with a participant of the company's speech restoration study.

The main goal was to quickly prototype practical capabilities that improve how users interact and speak via thought commands.

During this session, the team worked on five different software and hardware integrations including voice activity detection, real-time visualizations, a dedicated computer use agent, mobile application for speech output, and direct phone call integration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's post

ADVERTISEMENT