Temple BrainFlow wearable validated against TD-NIRS in 60-person study

BrainFlow's readings matched up closely with actual brain blood volume (with correlations as high as 0.91) and were much less influenced by scalp changes.

The biggest difference showed up during a head-down tilt test, where BrainFlow nailed the brain signal but did not get thrown off by scalp changes.

The research was guided by Professor David Boas, director of Boston University's Neurophotonics Center and a scientific adviser to Temple, marking Temple's second BrainFlow validation, though it does not directly measure blood flow just yet.