Tencent unveils open-source AI model for coding, research
What's the story
Chinese tech giant Tencent has launched a new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model, Hy4 preview. The company announced the development in a post on Hugging Face, an online repository of open-source AI models. The innovative system is designed to handle a range of tasks including software engineering, research and financial analysis.
Technical specifications
Hy4 preview employs 'mixture-of-experts' architecture
Hy4 preview employs a "mixture-of-experts" architecture and comes with 770 billion parameters.
However, Tencent clarified that only about 49 billion of these are used for any given text request.
This unique design allows the model to handle complex tasks efficiently while keeping resource usage in check.
Integration plans
Integration with Tencent's products
Tencent has also revealed its intention to integrate the Hy4 preview model with some of its products, including CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy.
This move is part of the company's larger strategy to enhance its existing offerings with advanced AI capabilities.
However, the company has also acknowledged that the early-release version of this model may take longer than expected to answer complex questions and might over-verify its own responses at times.
Market strategy
Tencent's growing focus on AI technology
The launch of the Hy4 preview model comes as Tencent is increasing its investment in AI technology. The company is making these moves in a market that is becoming increasingly competitive.
Back in April, Tencent had also unveiled Hunyuan 3.0, a large language model developed under the guidance of former OpenAI researcher Yao Shunyu, who was hired to lead its AI platform development.