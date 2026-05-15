Terence Pae created Osaurus open-source Mac AI server prioritizing privacy
Osaurus is a fresh open-source AI server built for Mac users, created by former Tesla and Netflix engineer Terence Pae.
It lets you switch easily between local and cloud-based AI models, all while keeping your data on your own device.
Osaurus was born after Pae's earlier app, Dinoki, got feedback about high token costs; so now you can run powerful AI tools without breaking the bank.
Osaurus supports OpenAI Llama Anthropic models
You don't need to be a tech expert to use Osaurus. It's designed as a simple hub for managing things like email, calendars, and browsing with local AI models.
It supports popular models like OpenAI, Llama, Anthropic, and more than 20 plugins.
For local models, you'll need at least 64GB of RAM (128GB for bigger ones).
Osaurus's founders are participating in the Alliance accelerator and is considering offering Osaurus to businesses in healthcare and law.