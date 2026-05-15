Terence Pae created Osaurus open-source Mac AI server prioritizing privacy

Osaurus supports OpenAI Llama Anthropic models

You don't need to be a tech expert to use Osaurus. It's designed as a simple hub for managing things like email, calendars, and browsing with local AI models.

It supports popular models like OpenAI, Llama, Anthropic, and more than 20 plugins.

For local models, you'll need at least 64GB of RAM (128GB for bigger ones).

Osaurus's founders are participating in the Alliance accelerator and is considering offering Osaurus to businesses in healthcare and law.