What is Tesla's 'Megapod' AI hardware project?

Market competition

Tesla enters a competitive space dominated by NVIDIA, Dell, Supermicro

However, the market for modular AI compute is already dominated by NVIDIA's GB200 NVL72. This liquid-cooled, rack-scale system packs 72 Blackwell GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs into one giant GPU. Dell and Supermicro have also built their own systems on this platform. Now, Tesla's Megapod will enter this competitive space of established liquid-cooled rack-scale systems from the company whose chips power most of them.