What is Tesla's 'Megapod' AI hardware project?
What's the story
Tesla has filed a trademark application for "Megapod," a modular artificial intelligence (AI) data center hardware. The filing describes the product as a complete, self-contained computing system specifically designed for AI workloads. The move comes less than a year after the company discontinued Dojo, its sole in-house AI training computer.
Product details
'Megapod' trademark application filed this month
The Megapod trademark application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office this month. It is an intent-to-use application, meaning Tesla is claiming the name for a product it hasn't launched yet. The description of goods and services in this case is unusually detailed for a trademark. It describes Megapod as "modular data center hardware systems for artificial intelligence computing."
System components
Tesla plans to sell complete AI data center building block
The Megapod trademark also covers "self-contained modular computing hardware systems for artificial intelligence workloads." These are integrated platforms sold as a single unit, an enclosure bundling compute, power distribution, and cooling. The filing also includes downloadable software to monitor, manage, and optimize those systems. In simpler terms: Tesla plans to sell a complete AI data center building block with Megapod.
Market competition
Tesla enters a competitive space dominated by NVIDIA, Dell, Supermicro
However, the market for modular AI compute is already dominated by NVIDIA's GB200 NVL72. This liquid-cooled, rack-scale system packs 72 Blackwell GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs into one giant GPU. Dell and Supermicro have also built their own systems on this platform. Now, Tesla's Megapod will enter this competitive space of established liquid-cooled rack-scale systems from the company whose chips power most of them.
Business transition
Is Tesla competing with NVIDIA?
Tesla's AI training cluster, Cortex at Gigafactory Texas, runs on some 67,000 NVIDIA H100-equivalent GPUs. This means Tesla is a customer of NVIDIA, not a competitor selling alternative hardware. The company's record in homegrown AI hardware is also shaky with the discontinuation of its Dojo supercomputer in August 2025. However, Tesla does have an AI data center business in power with its Megapack and new Megablock energy storage products selling into AI data centers as grid buffers.