Elon Musk's Optimus robot serves popcorn at Tesla diner

Elon Musk has showcased the latest feat of Tesla 's humanoid robot, Optimus. In a recent video posted on X, an Optimus bot is seen serving popcorn to a human. The demonstration comes as part of the soft opening of the Tesla Diner and Supercharger station in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The clip shows the robot filling up a packet with popcorn in two precise pours before handing it over with a thumbs-up and wave.

Future prospects Musk's vision for humanoid robots Musk envisions a future where robots like Optimus will be commonplace. He previously described the bot as a general-purpose companion capable of performing various tasks. At the We, Robot event last year, he had said these machines can "do anything," and imagined a near future where they could "walk right up to you and serve drinks." Beyond that, Musk believes they willl be able to walk your dog, mow the lawn, babysit children, and assist in countless other ways.

Development hurdles Journey of Tesla's humanoid robotics The journey of Tesla's humanoid robotics has not been smooth sailing. The concept was first introduced in 2021 when Musk unveiled the Tesla Bot, later rebranded as Optimus. Initially expected to launch in 2023, the project has faced delays and is still under active development. In 2022, Tesla showcased a walking prototype capable of basic tasks like object retrieval during its first untethered public demonstration.