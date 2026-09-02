The Economic Times presents ET AI Awards 2027 seconds edition
The Economic Times is presenting the ET AI Awards 2027, which return for their second edition.
From startups to big companies and standout individuals, these awards are all about recognizing real-world AI innovations that are making a difference right now.
With 50 categories, there's plenty of room for fresh ideas and game-changing tech.
ET AI Awards cover 4 tracks
The awards cover four tracks: Innovation & Impact, which covers startup, SME, and enterprise categories and recognizes AI-led innovation across industries, Functional Excellence (AI in areas like finance, HR, engineering, cybersecurity), Leadership (people and teams pushing AI forward), and Special Awards, spotlight flagship and emerging areas of AI innovation.
Nominees will be judged by an expert jury to make sure only the most impressive solutions get noticed, so if you're into AI or just curious about where it's headed in India, this is one event to watch.